RUGBY

Munster will be without flanker Tommy O’Donnell for the rest of the season.

The Ireland international has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury he sustained against Scarlets last month and the province have confirmed he won’t be back before the end of the current campaign.

Munster will travel to South Africa today ahead of their back-to-back Guinness PRO-14 games against Southern Kings and the Cheetahs.

SOCCER

Alan Pardew has left his job as West Brom head coach.

The club says it’s been agreed by mutual consent.

He goes with the team bottom of the Premier League – ten points from safety.

Pardew’s only been at the Hawthorns for four months – and won just one of his 18 top flight games in charge.

His final match was Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley.

This afternoon’s EA Sports Cup game between Waterford and Cork City has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

There will be a pitch inspection ahead of the match between St Mochta’s and Dundalk.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says star forward Diarmuid Connolly is taking ‘a rest’ from inter-county football.

A report in the Sunday Times had claimed that the St Vincent’s clubman had lost interest in playing hurling or football and Connolly was absent from the Dublin panel for their Division One Football League Final win over Galway yesterday.

The five-time All-Ireland winner has only featured in one League game this Spring – the Dubs’ win over Mayo in Castlebar in February.