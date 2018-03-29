RUGBY

Thousands of Irish Rugby fans may be heading to Bordeaux next month.

The French city could host both Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi finals.

Tournament organisers have announced the Southern Province will meet Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas if both sides win their quarter final.

Leinster will play at the same venue on the same weekend, if they overcome Saracens and La Rochelle beat the Scarlets.

The Aviva Stadium will be the venue if the two Pro 14 sides reach the last 4.

Munster will travel to France if they reach the semi finals.

They will play in Saint-Etienne if Clermont Auvergne are opponents.

Munster bound Tadhg Beirne is preparing for his first appearance in the Champions Cup knock out stages.

The former Leinster lock is set to be named in the Scarlets team for tomorrow’s quarter final against La Rochelle in Wales.

Beirne will leave the Welsh region in the summer, but admits he has doubts about returning home.

The Kildare man says they took a gamble on him, and hopes to repay their faith by helping the Scarlets reach the last 4 in Europe for the first time in 11 years.

SOCCER

Mick McCarthy will leave Ipswich Town at the end of the season.

The former Republic of Ireland manager has been in charge at Portman Road since 2012.

The 59 year old has the longest reign of any manager in the Championship, but he has agreed to leave the club when his contract comes to an end in the summer