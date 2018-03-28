GAA

The Hogan Cup Semi Final takes place today.

PS Corcha Dhuibhne will face St Ronan’s of Lurgan with a 2 o’clock starting time in Abbotstown, County Dublin.

PS Corcha Dhuibhne manager Eamon Fitzmaurices agrees that it’s great to be in the last 4 of the competition………

Also today, PS Inbhear Scéine Kenmare contest the All-Ireland Senior B Football semi-final.

The last four of the Paddy Drummond Cup has them up against Holy Trinity College Cookstown.

That’s also on in Abbotstown, throwing in at 2.30.

Round 1 games in the Castleisland Mart sponsored club football championship take place this weekend.

LADIES GAA

Strand Road has been confirmed as the venue for Kerry’s National Football Ladies league tie with Wesmeath on Sunday next.

The game will throw in at 2pm.

Kerry now find themselves in a relegation battle after having points docked yesterday.

They were found to have fielded an unregistered player in their Division 1 win over Mayo early last month.

As a result, Kerry have been docked the three points which have now been awarded to Mayo.

Kerry need to win on Sunday next to avoid relegation.

Tributes are being paid to former Tipperary Ladies footballer Rachel Kenneally who has sadly passed away at the age of 26.

The Aherlow club member made here inter-county debut in 2009 and lined out in the 2013 All Ireland intermediate final against Cavan at Croke Park.

Tipperary senior team manager Shane Ronayne, has described her as a fantastic player, full of humour and great courage.

Ladies Football President Marie Hickey says she was a wonderful servant to Tipperary who wore the blue and gold of her county with distinction.

SOCCER

There are 2 games this evening in the Kerry school boys & Girls league with a busy weekend ahead expected.

