GAELIC GAMES

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey has hit out at the G-A-A’s decision to shelve the last of the Allianz Football League Division 4 fixtures.

The weather affected games between Laois and Antrim, Wicklow and Limerick and Waterford and Leitrim have been declared ‘null and void’ as they could not be played before the club window in April.

McGlinchey says Waterford and Leitrim had agreed to meet in Dublin on Wednesday 25th April, but their suggestion fell on deaf ears http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/McGlinchey.mp3

GOLF

Robin Dawson, Alex Gleeson and Caolan Rafferty have been selected by the Golfing Union of Ireland for both the European Nations Cup at Sotogrande in April and the Lytham Trophy in May.

The fourth member of the European Nations Cup team will be Jonathan Yates. The Irish quartet will be looking to recapture the title last won at La Reserva in 2016 when Jack Hume also scooped the individual title. This year’s event takes place at Sotogrande from 18-21 April. Ireland were runners-up last year while Dawson was second in the individual event.

Mark Power, Tiarnan McLarnon and Ronan Mullarney join Dawson, Gleeson and Rafferty for the Lytham Trophy at Royal Lytham & St. Annes from 4-6 May. Previous Irish winners of the Lytham Trophy include Tom Craddock (1969), Martin Sludds (1982) and Paul Cutler (2009).

The Irish Team Captain is John Carroll (Bandon) who will accompany both selections.

HORSE RACING

Noel Meade will aim to win the Boylesports Irish Grand National for a second time this Easter Bank Holiday Monday.

He won the race with The Bunny Boiler back in 2002 and the Co.Meath trainer will have a number of runners in this year’s renewal including the talented novice Moulin A Vent.

Meade told Dave Keena that Moulin A Vent schooled very well over fences for jockey Jonathan Moore and he feels if he can get his jumping right, he will be a big player in Monday’s race http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noelmeade.mp3

SOCCER

England manager Gareth Southgate says there are still places up for grabs in his World Cup squad ahead of tonight’s friendly with Italy.

Jack Butland will start in goal ahead of Jordan Pickford in the only confirmed change so far from Friday’s win over the Netherlands.

In-form Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he’ll never take international selection for granted http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sterling.mp3

Lionel Messi is set to face his Barcelona team mates tonight.

The Argentine captain has been passed fit for their International Friendly against Spain in Madrid.

Messi missed Friday’s 2-nil win over Italy in Manchester due to a muscle injury.

Also this evening, Germany host Brazil, England entertain Italy and Scotland are away to Hungary.