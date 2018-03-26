RUGBY

Munster’s Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway are expected to train this week, but are facing a race against time to be fit for the Champions Cup quarter final against Toulon.

Coach Johann van Graan says the influential pair are still 50-50 for the Saturday’s European showdown at Thomond Park.

Zebo is suffering from a hamstring strain

Conway is still recovering from the knee problem he picked up before the Six Nations.

Rory Scannell is following return to play protocols following a head injury in the weekend’s win over the Scarlets.

Tommy O’Donnell has been ruled out of the game against Toulon, having re-injured his shoulder.

Dave Kearney looks set to miss Leinster’s European clash with Saracens at the Aviva Stadium having injured his arm during the defeat to the Ospreys.

Coach Leo Cullen also has injury concerns over Jordan Larmour, Fergus McFadden, and Noel Reid.

SOCCER

Sergio Aguero says he will leave Manchester City when his current contract ends.

The Argentine striker has scored 21 goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season, but wants to return home to play for his boyhood club ‘Independient.’.

Aguero’s current deal with City will run out in 2020.

CRICKET

Steve Smith has stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

The Australian skipper is at the centre of the ball-tampering controversy which has embroiled the sport of Cricket.

Smith admitting to a plan to alter the ball during the recent Test defeat to South Africa in Cape Town, and has been banned and fined.

The Royals appointed Smith as their captain just a month ago, but have relieved him of his duty just 12 days before the start of the new season.