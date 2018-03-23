Former Kerry footballer Sean O’Sullivan is the new manager of the Mid Kerry Senior football team.

His management team is Peadar O’Sullivan, Glenbeigh Glencar, Garry Murphy, Milltown-Castlemaine, Alan O’Neill, Legion and DJ Brennan, Kenmare.

RUGBY

Jacob Stockdale has won the Six Nations player of the Championship award, and will be back in action for his Province tomorrow.

The 21-year-old Ulster winger scored a record seven tries to help Ireland win the Grand Slam.

He was the clear winner in a public poll securing 32 per cent of the vote ahead of Conor Murray, Jonathan Sexton and Keith Earls.

Both Stockdale and Iain Henderson have been named in the Ulster team for the Pro 14 match against the Cardiff Blues in the Welsh capital.

Joey Carbury is one of seven Grand Slam winners in the Leinster team to play the Ospreys at Liberty Stadium.

Coach Leo Cullen has however rested all his players that started last week’s win over England at Twickenham.

Tommy O’Donnell is back in the Munster team following a shoulder injury.

He starts in the back row as one of six changes for the visit of the Scarlets to Thomond Park.

Munster have appointed an America Football coach as their new Head of Athletic Performance.

New York native Denis Logan will leave the Cleveland Browns to join the Province in May.

Logan has also worked with the N-F-L off-season development program, and was lead strength coach at the N-F-L Combine.

SOCCER

Colin Doyle will make a long awaited Republic of Ireland return in tonight’s international friendly away to Turkey.

Manager Martin O’Neil has confirmed the Bradford City goalkeeper will start, as Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood and Rob Elliot are all absent.

The 32 year old Cork man will be earning his second cap ten years and 304 days after making his international debut under Steve Staunton.

Seamus Coleman, Sean Maguire and Declan Rice are also expected to be named in the starting line up this evening.

Kick off is at 5.30.