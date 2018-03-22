SOCCER

Jose Mourinho says that he has overachieved at Manchester United and has hit out at those who are criticising him.

The Red Devils boss has been forced to defend his record following last week’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Sevilla.

In an interview with C-N-N, Mourinho has claimed his critics lack common sense and football knowledge…………….

West Ham have given lifetime bans to supporters who took to the pitch during the recent defeat to Burnley.

Hammers captain Mark Noble confronted one of several pitch invaders during the Premier League match at the London Stadium nearly two weeks ago.

Bans have also been issued to those who threw objects at the directors.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were escorted from their seats when hundreds of fans gathering in front of the directors’ box, with coins among the items thrown.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will be aiming to get back on track at the W-G-C Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Texas this evening.

The Ulsterman faces a must win match against Jhonattan Vegas, following yesterdays surprise defeat to Peter Uihlein.

HORSE RACING

Minella Rocco, trained by Jonjo O’Neill is the new top weight for the Aintree Grand National on April 14th.

Owner JP McManus has 5 horses in the top 40 who are guaranteed a run as he looks to win the worlds greatest steeplechase for the second year running.

O’Neill’s confirmed Minella Rocco, second in last years Cheltenham Gold Cup, is on course for the race…………….

RUGBY

Quinn Roux is back in the Connacht team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against Edinburgh at the Sportsground.

His fellow Irish Internationals Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Kerry’s Ultan Dilliane are rested after playing their part in the Grand Slam.

There is also a return for flanker Eoin McKeon, who has been out since November with a calf injury.