HORSE RACING

Ruby Walsh is aiming to be back in saddle in just five weeks time.

The 38 year old jockey has had a positive update on the leg injury he suffered at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

The Kildare man had only just returned from a four a month spell recovering from a similar issue.

Walsh concedes that he will miss the Grand National at Aintree, but is determined to be available for the Punchestown Festival, which begins on the 24th April.

Aintree’s Racing Director is praying temperatures will rise in the coming days as he makes final preparations for the Grand National meeting which starts 3 weeks on Thursday.

Andrew Tulloch, who is also Clerk of the Course has faced the same challenge as many of his colleagues across the land in battling one of the most bizarre months of weather in modern times.

He’s given an update on the ground and his view on the latest forfeits, as the field for the big race starts to take shape………..

RUGBY

Adam Griggs is remaining in charge of the Irish Women’s Rugby team.

The New Zealander replaced Tom Tierney in November on a short term part time contract.

He is now joining the I-R-F-U’s High Performance Unit to continue the role as 15s head coach, and will also work with the Women’s Sevens coaching team.

Glenn Moore is being tipped to be the next Ulster head coach.

The 58 year old former Highlanders and Blues boss is currently in charge of the New Zealand women’s team.

The Black Ferns have lost just once during his three year tenure, and he guided them to victory in the World Cup final in Belfast in August.

SOCCER

Reading are looking for a new manager having sacked former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam.

The Dutchman came agonisingly close to leading the Royals to the Premier League last season, loosing the Championship play off final to Huddersfield on penalties.

They are currently hovering over the relegation zone having won just one of their last 18 league games.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane says Liam Kelly has missed his chance to play for the Boys in Green.

The Reading midfielder was named in the panel for Friday’s friendly against Turkey, but withdrew in order to keep his international options open.

Martin O’Neill says the English-born player, who has represented Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 level, failed to return phone calls before informing him of the decision by text.

Kilbane feels there is no way back for the 22 year old. …….

It’s another busy weekend for teams in The Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League.

With an update on fixtures in the uneven age group is Padraig Harnett…………

GAA

Kerry and Tyrone (both on six points) will be trying to ensure they finish in the top half of the table in the Allianz Football League when they meet in Omagh on Sunday next.

Kerry won last year’s meeting by 1-21 to 2-11.

The game throws in at 3pm with Maurice Deegan confirmed as referee.

The Kerry Supporters Club have confirmed departure times for their coaches to Tyrone this weekend.

They will leave Farranfore at 9am, Tralee at 9.30 and Listowel at 10am.