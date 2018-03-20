RUGBY

Ireland’s two time Grand Slam winners Rory Best and Rob Kearney have both signed contract extensions with the I-R-F-U.

It means Best looks set to captain the team at the next World Cup.

Kearney has also agreed a new deal which will run until after after the tournament in Japan next year.

The Ulster Hooker will be 37 when the competition kicks off, Leinster full back Kearney will be 33.

Former Irish International Shane Byrne says they are leading Ireland towards a bright future

Cardiff Blues have appointed Australian John Mulvihill as their next head coach.

Former Ireland full back Geordan Murphy and Ex-Ireland forwards coach Gert Smal had been linked with the post.

SOCCER

Seamus Coleman has returned to training with the Republic of Ireland.

The Everton defender led the squad in his first session since his return from the double leg break suffered in last year’s World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Martin O’Neill’s men have travelled to Turkey for an International Friendly, which will be played in Antalya on Friday.

The Ireland manager has rubbished suggestions that he waits until players move abroad before selecting them.

Former League of Ireland top scorer Seanie Maguire didn’t get his first call up until he secured a move to Preston.

O'Neill says the perception that he doesn't pick home based players is wrong

Declan Rice has pledged his future to the Republic of Ireland.

The 19-year-old West Ham defender is in Turkey with Martin O’Neill’s squad and looks set to make his senior debut in Friday’s intentional friendly in Antalya.

The Londoner could still represent England, but has told reporters he is committed to Ireland.

GAELIC GAMES

The Central Competitions Control Committee of the G-A-A is due to meet today to sort out the weekend’s weather hit schedule.

The Hurling League final could be pushed back a further week, following the postponement of the games between Wexford and Galway and Dublin and Tipperary.

A replay date is also be needed for the All Ireland Club Hurling final after Na Piarsaigh and Cuala played out a 2-19 to 1-22 draw at Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.