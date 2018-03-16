HORSE RACING

It’s the final day of the Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup is the main event.

Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power are aiming to lift the prestigious trophy for the second year running, but with ‘Our Duke’ as last year’s winner ‘Sizing John’ is injured.

‘Might Bite’ is set to go off the favourite.

His trainer Nicky Henderson is biding for a historic treble, having already won this week’s Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase.

Dave Keena is trackside………….

Leo Powell of The Irish Field newspaper says it’s hard to pick the winner of the feature………….

The going at Cheltenham is Soft-heavy in places

GAA

Paul Galvin is returning to his home club Finuge.

According to today’s Irish Examiner the 4 time All Ireland medal winner will be back with his old club after spending a season with St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh.

SOCCER

Manchester City and Liverpool will go head to head in the Champions League quarter finals.

The two remaining Premier League teams were paired together in this morning’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

The opening tie will take place at Anfield on the 3rd or 4th of April.

The side will meet again at the Etihad Stadium a week later.

Barcelona were drawn to play Roma, Sevilla will take on Bayern Munich.

Holders Real Madrid will meet Juventus in a repeat of last year’s final.

Arsenal will face Russian side C-S-K-A Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Killarney Celtic have been drawn away to Carrick Utd “B”(Waterford) or Pike Rovers (Limerick) in The Munster Junior Cup Semi Finals.

Janesboro (Limerick) v Newmarket Celtic “A”(Clare) or St Michael’s (Tipp South) in the other semi .

Games to take place weekend 15th April.

RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara believes an Irish win against England at Twickenham tomorrow would top the Grand Slam of 2009.

The former Munster out half kicked the drop goal to end Ireland’s 61 year wait for the clean sweep in Cardiff.

Ireland will have come through tough trips to London and Paris if they win the Grand Slam this season.

O’Gara says Johnny Sexton’s last gasp kick against France means the current team are in a dream position…………….

GREYHOUNDS

There are Kerry dogs running tonight in both Limerick and Curraheen Park.

Starting with Limerick, Chilout Sarkozy is in Race 1 and Trap 4 for Francis Flavin, Listowel.

To Cork, Spirit Partner is in Race 5 and Trap 3 for Steve O’ Connor, Valentia.

Liam Foley and Sean Carr Lisselton run Wizard Book from Trap 4 in Race 6.

In Race 9, Knuck Lily is in Trap 4 for Denise Murphy, Rathmore.

Steve, Stevie and Brian O’ Connor, Valentia run Spirit Sonia from Trap 5.

Misty Angel is in Trap 6 for John Houlihan, Ballyduff.

Knock Blitz is in Race 10 and Trap 6 for Jeremiah Moriarty, Tralee.

Spirit Eileen is in Race 11 and Trap 1 for Steve O’ Connor, Valentia.

Meanwhile there is a fundraiser for the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium tonight starting at 7.42