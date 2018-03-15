HORSE RACING

Two of the most popular jumpers of recent years ‘Un De Sceaux’ and ‘Cue Card’ lock horns on Day 3 of Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins 10 year old star is aiming for back to back wins in the Ryanair Chase.

‘Cue Card’ is targeting for a fairytale return to the winner’s enclosure, eight years after his first success at the festival.

Jessica Harrington’s ‘Supasundae’ will attempt to get the better of the heavily backed ‘Sam Spinner’ in the day’s other Grade One race, the Stayers’ Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins’ trained ‘Invitation Only’ is also the favourite for the day’s opening race, the J-L-T Novices Chase, which goes to post at 1.30.

Dave Keena has the latest update…………….

Leo Powell of The Irish Field newspaper is confident that it will be back to back wins for ‘Un De Sceaux’ in the feature………….

The going at Cheltenham is Soft, heavy in places.

Towcester is Heavy with a 1.20 start

Hexham is Heavy and away at 1.45

Chelmsford City is Standard with the opener at 5.55

RUGBY

Kerry’s Louise Galvin returns to the wing for the Irish Women’s team’s final Six Nations match against their English counterparts in Coventry tomorrow.

Scrum half Nicole Cronin and flanker Ashleigh Baxter also come into the starting 15.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin will captain the side from number 8 while Ciara O’Connor is listed as one of the replacements.

SOCCER

Arsenal can secured their place in the quarter finals of the Europa League tonight.

The Gunners hold the upper hand heading into the second leg of their last 16 tie with A-C Milan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey hit the back of the net to hand the Gunners a 2-nil win in Italy last week.

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is at 8.05.