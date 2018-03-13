HORSE RACING

It’s almost time for Cheltenham 2018.

The Champion Hurdle is the feature today, with a significant non runner in the main event.

Dave Keena reports

Leo Powell of The Irish Field newspaper is siding with the reigning champion in the Champion Hurdle

SOCCER

Mark Hughes is said to be the leading candidate to take over at Southampton.

The Saints are looking for a new manager after sacking Mauricio Pellegrino last night.

Southampton lie just one point above the relegation zone, having won just once in 17 top flight games.

Former Wales, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers boss Hughes is available having been out of work since being sacked by Stoke City in January.

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team have stepped up preparations for Saturday’s Grand Slam tilt against England at Twickenham.

Joe Schmidt’s men have returned to the training field, after being given yesterday off as a reward for their Six Nations title winning victory over Scotland.

Ireland have reported a clean bill of health, with Cian Healy due to train fully this week, despite suffering a stinger shoulder injury during the game against the Scots.