RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team have announced a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday’s Grand Slam match against England at Twickenham.

Cian Healy will train fully this week, despite suffering a shoulder injury during the weekend’s Six Nations title winning game against Scotland.

The problem has been described as a stinger-like injury and he is said to have received the appropriate treatment.

Joe Schmidt’s men are up to second in the latest World Rankings.

GOLF

Tiger Woods has jumped 239 places in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The 18 time major winner has shot up the standing to 149th having claimed a share fo second place at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Woods finished one shot behind the winner Paul Casey, in only his fifth tournament since returning from back surgery.

BASKETBALL

The date, time and venue for the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League play-off has been confirmed by the MNCC today.

The game will take place this Saturday, March 17th at 6pm at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght and will see Pyrobel Killester facing UCD Marian after the teams finished joint first at the top of the table with 17 wins and five losses.