RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team have announced a clean bill of health ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Joe Schmidt’s men have held their eve of game Captain’s Run at the match venue.

Jonny Sexton required treatment for a back problem during the final run out prior to the win over Wales, but there are no late injury worries this time round.

Ireland were caught cold by Scotland at Murrayfield last year.

Ireland captain Rory Best says talks on a new contract are at an advanced stage and he hopes an announcement will be made very soon.

The 35 year old’s current deal expires in June.

The Ulster hooker feels he is close finalising an agreement which will run up to the end of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton has been named ‘Premier League Manager of the Month’ for the first time.

Brighton sit 10th on the table following wins over West Ham and Swansea in February, and they beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been handed the ‘Player of the Month’ award.