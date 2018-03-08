SOCCER

Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the Ireland squad following his leg break against Wales over a year ago.

Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill has named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming friendly against Turkey later this month.

Five players are receiving their first senior international call ups, Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara from Manchester United, Declan Rice from West Ham United, Enda Stevens from Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams.

##

Arsenal will aim to halt a run of four straight defeats when they face A-C Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League tonight.

The Gunners have travelled to Italy for the first leg at the San Siro where there’s a 6pm kick-off time.

With his struggling team sixth in the Premier League, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger knows it’s a huge match.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes tonight will have a huge impact on the rest of the club’s season.

They’re currently 13 points off of a champions league place in the league.

Wright fears they might even fail to make the top six.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt is preparing to name his team for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (due at 1.45pm).

The Ireland head coach is expected to make three changes to the side that beat Wales.

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson look set to return to the pack, having recovered from hamstring injuries.

Garry Ringrose should take the place the injured Chris Farrell in the centre.

Victory over the Scots would keep Ireland on target to win the Grand Slam at Twickenham next week.

Tadhg Furlong says the team are taking it one game at a time.

Owen Farrell will captain England in Saturday’s game against France in Paris.

Skipper Dylan Hartley ruled out through injury and is replaced by Jamie George at hooker

Former Leinster centre Ben Te’o returns to the back line, while full back Mike Browne drops to the bench.

GAA

A busy weekend of GAA action will get underway in the Kingdom with the rescheduled final of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

Last year’s beaten finalists Tralee CBS will meet Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne who haven’t won the competition since 2015.

Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuibhne scored 3-11 in the semi-final to end St. Brendan’s reign.

Ahead of the clash, Corca Dhuibhne Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says he has close-to-a-full-panel to choose from…

You can Listen to our interview with Eamonn in full tomorrow

The Corn Uí Mhuirí final is to be played on Saturday in Fitzgerald’s Stadium with a 1 o’clock throw in. Tune in to Radio Kerry’s Weekend Sport for the full-time report.

##

The Na Piarsaigh pair Conor Boylan and Tommy Grimes will miss the St Patrick’s Day All Ireland Club Senior Hurling Championship final due to suspension.

Goal scorer Boylan and defender Grimes were both sent off during the Limerick side’s dramatic semi final win over Slaughtneil.

Both cases were heard by the Central Hearings Committee last night, but neither player was successful in overturning the referee’s decision to issue red cards.

##

Johnathan Griffin has been fully reinstated as Manager of the Kerry Ladies Minor Football team.

The announcement comes after narrowly winning his appeal against his sacking by 24 votes to 23 at a Kerry County board meeting last night.

Griffin contested the decision of his sacking after being informed by executive members via email that his contract had been terminated.

##

Meanwhile, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have organised club forums in both Kerry and Waterford arising from concerns expressed about the financial administration in both counties.

Facilitated by strategic planning and implementation consultants Pinta, the Kerry meeting takes place tomorrow evening.

The LGFA took the decision to organise the forum in Kerry instead of launching an investigation after being contacted by a number of clubs in the county.

This evening in the Suits Select U – 14 Tralee Town League:

Div 1 Austin Stacks v Ballymac

Div 3 Austin Stacks B v Ballymac B.

Both games are at 5:30 in Connolly Park.

##

BASKETBALL

It’s a crucial night for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors who will take on Black Amber Templogue in their rescheduled Round 21 Superleague tie in Inchacore.

The Tralee side were lying joint top of the table before the snow led to the postponement of tonight’s game which will tip-off at 8.30.

Meanwhile, Mort Murphy has a look back at some of the Kerry Area Basketball Board Senior action.

BADMINTON

Glenbeigh’s Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor are set to face Ciaran Buckley and Ryan Harkin from Cork in the Munster 40×20 Junior A Doubles Final tonight at 7.30 in Ballydesmond.

COMMUNITY GAMES

With a look ahead to this weekend’s programme of Community Games events, here’s Neilus Collins

RACING

Racing at home today is from Thurles as Navan has been called off due to snow.

Thurles begins at 2.15 with the going soft to heavy.

Ruby Walsh makes his return to the saddle in the 2-mile Thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle at 3.15.

He’ll be aboard the Willie Mullins trained ‘Lareena’ at 6/5 favourite.

Dingle’s Jack Kennedy will look to prevent a winning return for Walsh as he rides Savannah Storm at odds of 10/3.

+++++

Cross channel,

Southwell is off @ 2 with the going standard

Wincanton is underway at 10 past 2

And Carlisle begins at 20 past 2 with the going heavy.