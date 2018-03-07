RUGBY



Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has made one change to his side for the Saturday’s Six Nations match against Ireland.

Injured Glasgow wing Tommy Seymour drops out after playing in the win over England – with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn making his first start instead.

Glasgow’s Lee Jones steps up to the bench – with club team-mate Fraser Brown also among the substitutes after recovering full fitness.

Scotland won last year at Murrayfield and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray says they’re determined not to lose again

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane is set to join the camp today as he travels back from South Africa following Connacht’s 1 point defeat to the Cheetahs.

Robin Copeland will leave Munster at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Ireland international has played 62 times for the Reds since joining from Cardiff in 2014.

Copeland, who can play at number eight or flanker, is now being linked with a move to Connacht, who will see their veteran captain John Muldoon retire this summer.

Munster have also announced that Dave O’Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have signed new contracts.

GAA

Dublin football legend Alan Brogan says his brother Bernard could still play some part in the Dub’s All-Ireland Championship campaign.

The 34-year-old had surgery after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in training last month.

Alan says Bernard could be back on the field by August.

Don't forget, Kerry take on Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday

It’s a big weekend ahead in Kerry club football as the league makes its return.

Colm Kelly has the opening round preview…

Soccer

Tottenham have last year’s runners-up Juventus to get past if they’re to book a place in the quarter-finals tonight.

Spurs came from 2-nil down in the first leg of their last-16 tie to draw 2-all in Italy.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is expecting another exciting game…

Manchester City head into the second leg of their last-16 tie with Basel 4-nil up – after thrashing the Swiss side away from home last month and they should book a place in the quarters of the Champions League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it’s absurd for them to be compared with Barcelona already.

He says Barca’s achievements are on another level.

Seani Maguire again staked his claim for a starting jersey in Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad.

The Republic of Ireland striker grabbed the winner in Preston’s 2-1 at Bristol City in the SkyBet Championship to keep them within touching distance of the playoff places.

Preston boss Alex Neill is delighted to have the Kilkenny native back in the squad…

Kerry School boys and girls soccer continues with a busy schedule this week,

Pádraig Harnett has the details…

Cycling

Bradley Wiggins’ former coach, Shane Sutton, says he should give a full explanation of his use of anti-asthma drugs.

The 2012 Tour de France winner claimed people are trying to “maliciously smear” his reputation – and strongly denies the allegation by MPs that he and Team Sky didn’t break anti-doping rules but crossed an “ethical line”.

Shane Sutton says Wiggins could’ve made things easier by giving evidence at the parliamentary hearing.

He says he wants Wiggins to be more open about his use of anti-asthma drugs.…

Dan Martin starts today’s fourth stage of Paris-Nice 43-seconds down on race leader Luis Leon Sanchez.

The Irish Team Emirates rider will hope to make up some ground in today’s individual time trial.

Martin and the rest of the peloton will have to navigate an 18-point-4 kilometre course from La Fouillouse (PR: Fwee-oose) to Saint Etienne.

Greyhound racing tonight is in Kilkenny and the only Kerry interest on the 8-race card comes in the

third race when Killarney’s John Brosnan will have TAILTEANN DELTA running from trap 3.

RACING

Ruby Walsh will make his comeback from injury at Thurles tomorrow after nearly four months on the sidelines.

Walsh has been out of action since suffering a broken leg in a fall from Let’s Dance at Punchestown.

The champion jockey says he’s ‘ready for action’ at Cheltenham next week, where he’s hoping to be leading rider for a 12th time.

Racing journalist Johnny Ward says it’s not ideal preparation for the Festival

Today’s racing from cross channel

Catterick is off at 10 to 2 with the going Heavy – Soft in places

Lingfield starts at 2 with the going standard

Fontwell begins at 10 past 2 with the going good to soft, soft in places

And the evening race is Kempton at 20 to 6 with the going standard to slow.