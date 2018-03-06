RUGBY

Keith Earls says Garry Ringrose has been causing havoc in training.

The Leinster centre is expected to be recalled to the Ireland team for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Ringrose has been struggling with injury for most of the season, but winger Earls is glad he is now fit following the loss of Chris Farrell and Robbie Henshaw http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ringrose-2.mp3

SOCCER

One of the pre-tournament favourites will crash out of the Champions League tonight.

Big spending Paris Saint-Germain’s campaign will come to an end if they fail to overturn a 3-1 deficit at home to European champions Real Madrid.

Already without star striker Neymar, P-S-G are hoping teenage France forward Kylian Mbappe can play following an ankle injury.

Liverpool should secure their place in the quarter finals tonight.

The Reds hold a 5-nil lead heading into their last 16 second leg against Porto at Anfield.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

CYCLING

Bradley Wiggins says he is “one-hundred-percent” not a cheat.

A British Parliamentary committee report has accused Wiggins of using performance-enhancing drugs under the pretext of a medical condition to win the 2012 Tour de France.

The five time Olympic gold medallist claims he is the victim of a “malicious” attempt to “smear” his reputation.