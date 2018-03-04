ATHLETICS

Roger Bannister – the first man to run a mile in under 4 minutes – has passed away.

He was 88 and died at his home in Oxford.

Bannister achieved the feat in 1954 near his hometown, running a time of 3 minutes 59 point 4 seconds in front of 3,000 spectators.

He was knighted in 1975 but suffered from ill-health in recent years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease seven years ago.

SOCCER

In other sad news the captain of Italian club Fiorentina Davide Astori has died at the age of 31.

It’s understood the defender was found dead in his hotel room this morning ahead of his side’s league game with Udinese today.

Astori joined Fiorentina in 2016 after previous spells for Milan, Cagliari and Roma.

He was also capped 14 times for Italy and was a member of their squad for the 2013 Confederations Cup.

The club have said in a statement that they are “profoundly shaken” by the news, and their game today has been postponed.

CRICKET

Ireland have set the Netherlands a total of 269 to win their ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Andrew Balbirnie hit 68 runs in their innings this morning while William Porterfield and Niall O’Brien both came up just short of a half-century.

BOXING

Deontay Wilder says he wants to fight British boxer Anthony Joshua and unify the heavyweight division after knocking out Luis Ortiz in New York.

The American retained his WBC crown to inflict a first professional defeat on his Cuban opponent.

Joshua puts his world titles on the line against New Zealand’s WBO champion Joseph Parker in Cardiff later this month.

SNOOKER

The destination of the Welsh Open will be decided today as John Higgins takes on Barry Hawkins.

The final is best of 17 frames.