RUGBY

Munster’s PRO14 clash away to Edinburgh tomorrow has been postponed following severe weather warnings.

The competition’s organisers say the snow poses a risk to the safety of supporters, match officials and players.

It’s hoped the fixture can be rearranged for later this month.

South Africa have confirmed former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus as their new head-coach until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

Erasmus succeeds Allister Coetzee and will combine his previous role as director of rugby.

The Irish Independent’s Ruaidhri O’Connor thinks Scotland will be targetting Ireland centre Garry Ringrose in their Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

Ringrose is expected to be drafted straight into midfield after Chris Farrell suffered a season ending knee injury earlier this week.

O’Connor feels Gregor Townsend’s side will try to run the ball through the Leinster centre’s channel after getting joy with that tactic at Murrayfield last year……………..

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood doesn’t think there’s any risk in picking Jacob Stockdale for the upcoming Six Nations match against Scotland.

The Ulster winger has scored 8 tries in 7 international appearances but was caught out defensively at times in the victories over France, Italy and Wales.

Wood feels Stockdale can improve that side of his game…………..

GAA

Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath says he was ‘100 per cent’ ready to leave his post after their All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final defeat to Galway last September.

He changed his mind and decided to stay on for a fifth year at the helm following discussions between the players and other members of the management team.

The Deise have been waiting 59 years to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup and McGrath admits that takes a toll…..

BADMINTON

Friday’s CPC.IE Div 2 & 4 Ladies and Men’s Doubles Championships have been called off and will be rescheduled for another date.

SOCCER

The FAI U16 Girls National Cup semi final between Listowel Celtic v Freebooters fixed for Sunday next is off due to the weather conditions.

DARTS

Michael Smith looks to stay top of dart’s Premier League with a win over Raymond van Barneveld in Exeter tonight.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen faces Mensur Suljovic while Derry’s Daryl Gurney is up against Peter Wright.

Current world champion Rob Cross goes up against former champion Gary Anderson in the opening match of the night.

HORSE RACING

Snow’s caused today’s race meeting at Newcastle to be abandoned.

There’ll also be a check at Kempton later today to decide if that can go ahead.

Saturday’s race fixture at Navan has been cancelled.

The course is unfit for racing due to a covering of snow.

Sunday and Monday’s cards at Leopardstown have also been called off.