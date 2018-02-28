RUGBY

Former Leinster and Connacht out-half Andy Dunne thinks Garry Ringrose should come in at outside-centre for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday week.

Chris Farrell’s been ruled out for the rest of the Championship after suffering a knee ligament injury in yesterday’s open training session at the Aviva Stadium.

Sam Arnold and Rory Scannell are also in contention to start in midfield against the Scots but Dunne feels Ringrose is the right man to get the number 13 shirt. ………………

Australia coach Michael Cheika says he’ll leave his job if they fail to win next year’s World Cup.

The former Leinster boss has told the Sydney Daily Telegraph that if the Wallabies are unable to capture the Webb Ellis Cup then it’s time for ‘somebody else’s opportunity to do it’.

Cheika is out of contract after the tournament.

===

Veteran New Zealand back-row Jerome Kaino has ended his All-Blacks career and announced he’ll be moving to play his club rugby in France next season.

The two-time World Cup winner was capped 81 times for his country and head-coach Steve Hansen has praised Kaino’s ‘massive impact’ in their World Cup wins.

Six Nations Rugby will take no disciplinary action against Scotland or England for the tunnel incident at Murrayfield during last Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match.

England’s Owen Farrell and Scotland’s Ryan Wilson had clashed after the pre-match warm-up before other players had to be seperated.

Having reviewed the television footage, officials say there was evidence of ‘pushing and shoving’ but ‘no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player’.

SOCCER

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says he’s struggling to make a case for manager Arsene Wenger to see out his contract.

He’s under increased pressure following a 3-nil League Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

They’re also struggling to make the Premier League’s top four and are out of the FA Cup.

Wright says, it’s tough to see how Wenger can stay until the summer of 2019…………

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger says his future in the role is the last of his worries – and won’t confirm whether he’ll still be in charge next season……………..

Tottenham have a second chance to get past League One’s bottom club in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight.

They face Rochdale at Wembley after a 2-all draw earlier this month.

Swansea await the winners in the quarter-finals.

All three Scottish Premiership games which were due to be played tonight have been postponed because of the wintry weather.

Leaders Celtic were due to play Dundee, Aberdeen were meant to be at Motherwell and Hibernian would have hosted Hamilton.

The Scottish Professional Football League says the decision’s been made “in the interests of safety”.

The Mayor of Liverpool says it’s “madness” Liverpool will play a game around the same time as the Grand National at nearby Aintree.

The Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday 14th of April has been moved to 5-30 for TV coverage.

That’s 15-minutes after the iconic horse race starts.

Joe Anderson’s tweeted an “urgent meeting” with Merseyside Police is needed – saying they’d struggle to “cope”.

The F-A-I say they’ll ‘monitor’ the weather situation over the next 24-hours before making a decision on whether to postpone any League of Ireland games this weekend.

The association say they’re ‘working closely with all clubs’ regarding the safety around stadiums and condition of pitches.

10 games are scheduled to be played across Friday and Saturday.

Roddy Collins has stepped down as Athlone Town’s general manager – just one game into the new season.

Collins took over as boss for a second spell in May when the club where embroiled in a match fixing investigation.

At the end of the season Collins moved upstairs with Aaron Callaghan taking over as coach.

Athlone, who are using an all amateur squad this term, lost their first match of the season 4-1 at Galway.

GAA

Wexford’s Lee Chin looks set to miss Sunday’s Allianz National Hurling League Division One A match against Kilkenny.

The Model’s vice-captain picked up a pelvic injury in their win over Clare last weekend which is likely to sideline him for a couple of weeks.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has been boosted by the news that forward Jack Guiney won’t require surgery on his knee injury and will only be out for ‘a few weeks’.

SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan believes he could keep winning snooker tournaments until he’s 50 and is targeting two more world titles in the next eight years.

‘The Rocket’ won the 32nd ranking title of his career on Sunday – beating Ding Junhui 10-3 in the World Grand Prix final.

He’s keen to add to his five world titles ……………..

HORSE RACING

Trainer Jessica Harrington has confirmed that jockey Robbie Power will partner defending champion Sizing John in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The ride on Irish Grand National winner Our Duke goes to Noel Fehily.

Harrington says it was important to make an early decision on which jockey would partner which horse for the biggest race of the festival …………

There is just 1 meeting cross chanell today.

Wolverhampton is Standard with a 2.15 start.

Newcastle has been abandoned due to snow.