Lunchtime sports update

RUGBY

Ireland look to keep their Six Nations title bid on track this afternoon – by beating Wales in the competition for the first time since 2015.

Joe Schmidt’s side have lost Lions duo Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw to injury – paving the way for Chris Farrell and Andrew Porter to start their first Six Nations games.

Wales, who will be playing their 100th test match under coach Warren Gatland, have welcomed back Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams and Dan Biggar.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at a quarter-past-two.

GAELIC GAMES

Beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, Slaughtneil, look to reach another decider today.

The Derry champions face Cork’s Nemo Rangers at O’Moore Park at half-four with the winners progressing to face Corofin at Croke Park on Saint Patrick’s Day.

===

D-C-U will contest hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup Final for the first time this afternoon.

The Dublin students will take on a U-L side who can call on Clare’s Tony Kelly and Tipperary forwards Jason Forde, and John McGrath.

Throw-in at Mallow is at 3pm.

===

Mayo have brought footballer of the year Andy Moran into their starting 15 for this evening’s Castlebar clash against Dublin in Division One of the Allianz National Football League.

He replaces the suspended Cillian O’Connor in the full-forward line in the repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Final.

===

There’s an Ulster derby at Castleblayney where Monaghan host Tyrone.

Tipperary host Meath in Division Two, it’s Fermanagh against Derry in Division Three while Waterford take on Carlow in Division Four.

===

This evening in The North Kerry Senior League sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Ballyduff host Tarbert @ 3pm

===

Today in The East Kerry senior League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.

Division1B, Killarney Legion welcome Gneeveguilla

Division 1A, Firies host Listry

Glenfesk entertain Currow

===

Today in The Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi Final

Castlegregory host Lispole at 4pm

===

HANDBALL

This evening in The Munster 40×20 silver Master B Doubles quartet final, John Clifford and Brian McCavoy will play Paul Kerrins and Phillip Carroll Cork at 7pm in Glenbeigh.

SOCCER

Liverpool can climb to second place in the Premier League, if they win against West Ham at Anfield this afternoon.

Bottom side West Brom desperately need a victory over fellow strugglers Huddersfield and there’s another relegation six-pointer between Brighton and Swansea.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, Bournemouth host Newcastle and Burnley play Southampton.

It’s still scoreless between Leicester and Stoke in the lunchtime game in the Premier League.

===

In the Championship, Wolves start the day with a nine-point lead at the top of the table – they’re at fellow promotion contenders Fulham in the late game at 5.30.

At 3pm, Aston Villa look to move within a point of the top two by winning at Sheffield Wednesday.

Fourth placed Derby are at Reading.

Bottom side Sunderland look to boost their chances of survival when they host local rivals Middlesbrough.

Barnsley head to Birmingham for a relegation clash, while fellow strugglers Burton take on Millwall.

Leeds face Brentford, Norwich have a home game with Bolton, Ipswich are at Preston and it’s QPR against Nottingham Forest.

===

Rangers have the chance to move within six points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic this afternoon.

They host Hearts – with the champions not playing third-placed Aberdeen until tomorrow.

Hibernian can edge closer to the European places – they go to in-form Kilmarnock at 12.30.

Hamilton host Partick in a relegation battle and bottom side Ross County go to St Johnstone – who’re also struggling.

Dundee take on Motherwell.

BASKETBALL

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Griffith College Swords Thunder at 8pm this evening in the Men’s Superleague.

In Men’s Division One:

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney are away to Dublin Lions at 6.30.

BOXING

It’s National Senior Boxing Final night at the National Stadium.

Dervla Duffy, Kellie Harrington, Grainne Walsh and Martin Keenan are all defending their titles.

While the best female boxer on the night will be awarded the new Jimmy Magee Cup.

SNOOKER

Mark Selby and Ding Junhui will meet in the semi-finals of snooker’s World Grand Prix at Preston’s Guild Hall this evening.

The winner will face Ronnie O’Sullivan in tomorrow’s final – after the Rocket enjoyed a 6-4 victory over Stephen Maguire last night.

HORSE RACING

The At the Races Bobbyjo Chase (3.30) over 3m 1f is the featured event on a seven-race card at Fairyhouse today where the first is due off at 1.45pm.

Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins has dominated this race in recent years and is represented with sole challenger Bellshill among the six runners declared.

The going at Fairyhouse is soft to heavy, soft in places.