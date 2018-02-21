RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is facing a big decision over Tadhg Furlong.

It looks like the influential prop is loosing his race to be fit for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Furlong hasn’t trained fully since injuring his hamstring just minutes into the Ireland’s win over Italy.

The Irish coach is due to name his team tomorrow, but may have to give Furlong more time to prove his fitness.

France have made five changes to their team for Friday’s fixture against Italy in Marseille.

Mathieu Bastareaud and Benjamin Fall come into the back line

They take the place of Teddy Thomas and Remi Lamerat who are among those suspended for going out drinking after the defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Scotland have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match against England at Murrayfield.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the same 15 that started their win over France.

Jacob Stockdale has signed a new contract with Ulster.

The Northern Province have secured the services of the 21 year old winger until the summer of 2020.

Stockdale made his Test debut against the U-S-A in June and has scored six tries in six appearances for Ireland.

He has also touched down 17 times in 37 games for his Province.

GAA

There are changes to the fixtures list for The Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi Finals.

Castlegregory v Lispole is now on Saturday next at 4pm in Castlegregory.

Annascaul v Dingle is now on Sunday 4th March at 2.30pm in Lispole.

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says the Champions League really gets going after the current round.

They face Sevilla tonight in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Mourinho says a good performance in Spain is all they’re concentrating on, rather than dreams of lifting the trophy………….

Five of the top-6 are in action tonight in the Championship.

Leaders Wolves welcome Norwich to Molineux,

Second placed Cardiff can open up a four-point gap over Aston Villa with a win away to Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich,

Derby can go third with victory at home to Leeds,

And playoff incumbants Bristol City and Fulham meet at Ashton Gate.

It’s another weekend of Cup games for side in the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League.

With the fixture details, Padraig Harnett……………..

Listowel Celtic have been drawn at home to Freebooters FC from Wexford in the FAI Women’s U16 Cup Semi Finals.

The game is to take place on the weekending March 4th.

Kilmore Celtic take on Shelbourne in the other semi final.