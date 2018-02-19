RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team resume preparations for the Six Nations game against Wales with training at Carton House today.

Irish coach Joe Schmidt will be hoping for some good news regarding Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and James Ryan.

The trio were unable to train with the rest of the squad in Athlone last week.

Luke McGrath looks set to miss the tie having suffered a knee injury during Leinster’s Pro 14 victory over the Scarlets.

Former Ireland International Alan Quinlan says the scrum half’s absence could have serious consequences for the Province http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/q-5.mp3

SOCCER

Pep Guardiola finally steps out at D-W Stadium tonight.

13 years after almost signing for Wigan Athletic, the Manchester City manager travels to the Lancashire club for an F-A Cup fifth round tie.

The Latics were one of a number of Premier League clubs the 34 year old Guardiola contacted in 2005.

The City boss says they were right to turn him down http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-5.mp3

Kick off is at 7.55.

WINTER OLYMPICS

Cork native Brendan Newby makes his Olympics debut in the earlier hours of the morning.

The freestyle skier will represent Ireland in the half-pipe.