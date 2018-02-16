RUGBY

Gerbrandt Grobler will make his first Munster start tomorrow night.

The South African, who served a two year doping ban between 2014 and 2016, is one of 10 changes to the team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 game against the Cardiff Blues.

Rory Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan are among those to return.

Irish International Andrew Conway has signed a new two year contract at Munster.

The 26 year old has a greed a new deal which will keep him at the province until the summer of 2020.

Munster have also confirmed that utility back Stephen Fitzgerald has extended his development contract by a further 12 months.

Ulster and Conacht are both in Pro 14 action tonight.

Ulster host in-form Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium, while Connacht are at home against Italian side Zebre.

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and Killarney co- driver Paul Nagle are 10th after 4 stages of Rally Sweden.

They are 38.7 seconds behind leader Thierry Neuville.

Ireland’s Craig Breen is 5th, and 15 seconds behind the leader.

SOCCER

Alex McLeish says he’s “immensely proud” to have been appointed Scotland boss for the second time.

It’s understood the former Birmingham, Rangers and Hibernian manager’s signed a two-year contract.

McLeish had 10 games at the helm in 2007 – as they narrowly missed out on European Championship qualification.

His first game will be a friendly with Costa Rica at Hampden next month.

Last year’s beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea can return to the quarter finals tonight.

They host Hull at Stamford Bridge at 8 o’clock.

Elsewhere Leicester City and Sheffield United meet at the King Power Stadium at 7.45.

===

It’s the opening night of the new S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division season, with Cork City beginning the defence of their title away to St Pats.

The pick of the games is the sold-out Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park at half-seven.

Elsewhere Dundalk host Bray Wanderers, and last year’s Division One winners Waterford begin life back in the top flight at home to Derry City.

WINTER OLYMPICS

Ireland’s Tess Arbez has finished in 49th place in the Womens Slalom, at the Winter Olympics.

Patrick McMillan finished 48th in the Super G, with a time of 1 minute 33.54 seconds.

And Thomas Westgaard was 63rd in the 15km Cross Country.

GREYHOUNDS

Four second rounds of the GMHD.ie juvenile classic take place tonight at The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

Racing starts at 7.42.

There are plenty of Kerry dogs in action tonight across the country.

In Race 1 in Curraheen Park, Knuck Boy is in Trap 6 for Eileen Murphy, Rathmore.

Sonora Sham is in Trap 4 for Gary Reidy, Tralee.

Jenny’s Dream goes from Trap 3 in Race 5 for Willie Joe Murphy Gneeveguilla.

In Race 8, Knuck Lily is in Trap 1 for Denise Murphy, Rathmore.

Spirit Elvis is in Trap 3 for Steve O’ Connor, Valentia Island.

Knock Blitz goes from Trap 5 for Jeremiah Moriarty, Tralee.

To Limerick, Saint Marie is in Trap 6 and Race 9 for Gary Dineen, Scartaglen.

While in Shelbourne Park, RathannyParadise is in Trap 3 for David Keane, Ballymac.