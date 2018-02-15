RUGBY

Iain Henderson appears to have picked up an injury ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations match against Wales.

The Ulster lock was replaced at half time during the win over Italy, and didn’t train with the rest of the squad during a open session in Athlone this morning.

Tadhg Furlong also trained alone.

It was feared the Wexford prop had torn his hamstring at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but he has declared himself more than confident about being fit to play the Welsh.

Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden and Niall Scannell were among those in action with Joe Schmidt’s men today.

Garry Ringrose could be rushed back to partner Bundee Aki in the centre against the Welsh, although Munster’s Chris Farrell replaced Henshaw during the November Tests.

Former Ireland international Stephen Ferris believes his fellow Ulsterman is in pole position for the place….

GAA

There will be 3 Kerry senior panellists involved in Saturday’s Sigerson Cup Final.

Barry O’ Sullivan, Jack Barry and Brian O Seanachain will all be part of the UCD squad who will take on N-U-I Galway.

It remains to be seen if all 3 will be involved with Kerry when they take on Monaghan in Sunday’s re – arranged Allianz Football League fixture.

Saturday’s Sigerson Cup Final throws in at 3.30 in Santry Avenue.

Today in The Rory O’ Connor Cup Freshers Football Championship

IT Tralee take on Dundalk IT in Ballykelly Co. Kildare at 2.30.

SOCCER

Arsenal face freezing conditions in Sweden tonight, when they meet Ostersund in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 encounter.

Danny Welbeck is set to start up front as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible and Alexandre Lacazette is injured.

Celtic entertain Roberto Mancini’s Zenit St Petersburg.

Celtic midfielder Scott Sinclair worked under the Italian at Manchester City.

He knows to expect a tough encounter…………

DARTS

Simon Whitlock will look to continue his 100 per cent start to the new P-D-C Premier League darts season this evening.

He’ll play former world champion Raymond van Barneveld in the final match of the evening in Newcastle.

Derry’s Daryl Gurney faces Gerwyn Price while there’s a repeat of the 2017 World Final where Michael van Gerwen faces Gary Anderson.

GOLF

Tiger Woods returns to the scene of his first P-G-A Tour start today.

The 14-time major winner will play alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas on the opening day of the Genesis Open at Riviera.

Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are also part of the field.

HORSE RACING

Last year’s runner up Cause of Causes looks set to spearhead trainer Gordon Elliott’s bid for a second Grand National at Aintree on April 14th.

It’s 11 years since Elliott, then unheard of by many in racing, saddled Silver Birch to a famous win.

He has entered 10 horses this year, is happy with their weights and has told Mike Vince he hopes to have a handful of chances on the big day:……….