GAA

There are 4 Kerry senior panellists involved in Sigerson Cup action today.

UCD are looking to reach a third consecutive Sigerson Cup final and should have Barry O’ Sullivan and Jack Barry as their midfield partnership while Brian O Seanachain is also on their panel.

They take on U-U-J in Inniskeen.

While N-U-I Galway face D-I-T in Mullingar, Ronan Shanahan of Austin Stacks is part of the D-I-T panel.

Both of those games throw-in at 7pm.

Tyrone wing-back Tiernan McCann is set to miss the rest of the Allianz Football League.

Red Hand County boss Mickey Harte says the 2017 All Star nominee suffered a broken kneecap during the weekend’s victory over Kildare.

McCann also broke his hand during last summer’s All Ireland semi final defeat to Dublin.

RUGBY

Wales backs coach Rob Howley says his inside knowledge of Irish half-back pair Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray can only go so far.

They’re preparing for their next Six Nations game in Dublin a week on Saturday.

Howley’s worked with Ireland’s two star players with the British and Irish Lions.

He says that experience counts for little – as demonstrated in the defeat to England…………

Jamie Heaslip look set to resumes his rugby career in the coming weeks.

Reports claim the Ireland and Leinster number eight will be back in action towards the end of March.

Heaslip has not played since withdrawing from last year’s Six Nations match against England, with what was later identified as a complicated back problem.

Former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan and winger Shane Horgan have been named as advisors to a new professional rugby team in New York.

They will play in the American Major League Rugby tournament, which will start with seven teams in April.

New York will play an exhibition schedule before entering the league in 2019.

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they need to be “outstandingly strong” away to Porto tonight.

They’re in Portugal for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Klopp says they need to be at their best to take a decent score-line into the home leg…………

But without doubt the tie of the night – and the round – sees the defending champions play host to one of the tournament favourites.

Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint Germain to the Bernabeu.

Both of those games kick off at 7.45.

This evening in The Denny Youth League

St Brendans Park v Listowel Celtic in Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch at 5pm.

It’s Cup fixtures this weekend in Kerryschoolboys soccer.

With the details, Padraig Harnett……………

HORSE RACING

Definitly Red, trained in Yorkshire by Brian Ellison, has been handed top weight of 11 stone 10 for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on 14th April.

Recent Irish Gold Cup winner Edwulf is the highest weighted of the batallion of horses from across the Irish Sea set to bid for the world’s greatest steeplechase, with unusually no previous winners entered to run.

The weights for the 105 horses have been put together for the 20th and final time by the British Horseracing Authority’s Head of Handicapping, Phil Smith…………..

OLYMPIC GAMES

Dangerous winds are playing havoc with the Winter Olympics schedule.

Officials have been forced to suspend all activities in the Olympic Park in Korea, with spectators advised to stay indoors.

Ireland’s Tess Arbez’s was due to compete in Women’s Slalom this morning, but it is one of a number events that has been postponed.