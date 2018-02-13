SOCCER

West Bromwich Albion have sacked their Chairman and Chief Executive.

The Baggies say John Williams and Martin Goodman have been placed on garden leave, due to poor results this season.

Last night’s 3-nil defeat to Chelsea has left the West Brom at the foot of the Premier League table, 7 points from safety.

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been forced to retire at the age of 26 on medical advice.

The former Tottenham star says he has no option but to hang up his boots after suffering a fractured skull while playing against Chelsea last year.

Mason underwent surgery following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill, and has been advised not to return to competitive football.

RACING

There will be an early morning inspection before Thursday’s meeting at Clonmel.

Parts of the course are currently unfit for racing following heavy rain.