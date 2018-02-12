RUGBY

Chris Farrell could be called into the Irish Rugby team for next weekend’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Dublin.

Robbie Henshaw is set to miss the tie having dislocated his shoulder while scoring a try in Saturday’s win over Italy.

Gary Ringrose could be rushed back from injury to partner Bundee Aki, but Farrell replaced Henshaw in the November Tests.

Former Irish International Alan Quinlan believes coach Joe Schmidt will opt for the Munster centre

Scottish police are questioning a number of French players following an incident after yesterday’s Six Nations defeat at Murrayfield.

Team members are reported to have been involved in an altercation with Scottish supporters in Edinburgh last night.

The team’s flight home has been delayed.

The French federation confirmed their players are speaking to authorities, with President Bernard Laporte describing the situation as “not bad.”

GAELIC GAMES

Clare are considering an appeal after Jamie Malone was sent off during yesterday’s Division 2 draw with Tipperary in Ennis.

Malone was shown a straight red card following a sideline collision with Tipp selector Shane Stapleton.

Having hit his head on the ground, Stapleton spent the night in hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Banner boss Colm Collins says they will review video footage before deciding whether to launch an appeal.