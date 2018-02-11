ATHLETICS

Kerry’s Pat Murphy won the Leinster Masters 3000 metres indoor walking race in Athlone in a time of 14 mins & 30secs.

GAELIC GAMES

A number of today’s Allianz Football League ties have fallen victim to the weather.

In Division 1 the meeting of Monaghan and Kerry has been called off, leaving just two games in the top-tier.

Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo face off at Pearse Stadium while Kildare play host to Tyrone in Newbridge.

In Division 2 the rescheduled clash of Cavan and Meath has again been called off, after Kingspan Breffni Park also failed a pitch inspection last night.

The three other games go ahead as planned, with Clare up against Tipperary, Cork facing Louth and Roscommon playing host to Down.

Turning to Division 3 where Sligo against Fermanagh is off.

Elsewhere Armagh face Longford, Derry take on Offaly and Wexford host Westmeath.

While in Division 4 Antrim take on Wicklow and London face Limerick.

That game in Ruislip throws in at 1pm, with all the other games underway at 2pm.

SOCCER

Here at home the Irish domestic season gets going with the President’s Cup at Oriel Park.

Dundalk play host to league champions Cork City with kick off at 2.



WINTER OLYMPICS

Thomas Westgaard has finished in 60th place in the Men’s 30 kilometre skiathlon at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Norway native who is representing Ireland at the event is competing in his first Olympics.

Elsewhere Pat McMillan will have to wait to make his Olympic debut.

He was due to compete in the men’s downhill at the alpine centre, but that event was postponed due to unfavourable conditions.



GOLF

Shane Lowry is the only Irishman to feature on the final day of the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He’s in a tie for 16th on 7 under par after a third round of 68 yesterday at the California course.

American duo Dustin Johnson and Ted Potter lead the way on 14 under.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut by two shots, while Paul Dunne, Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell were all further down the leaderboard.



On the European Tour, Kiradech Aphibarnrat has clinched the World Super 6 matchday tournament in Perth.

He defeated James Nitties in the final 2 and 1.