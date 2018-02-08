SOCCER

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech remains a doubt for Saturday’s north London derby.

The 35 year old could miss Premier League showdown against Tottenham due to a calf injury.

Cech was hurt during the weekend’s win over Everton.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says he has yet to return to training, but a decision on his fitness will be made tomorrow.

RUGBY

Jordan Larmour looks set to make his Test debut from the bench this weekend.

The 20 year old Leinster star is expected to be named among the substitutes when the Irish rugby team play Italy is unveiled late today.

Jack Conan and Dan Leavy could be handed their first Six Nations starts alongside Muster captain Peter O’Mahony in the back row.

Italy conceded seven tries during Sunday’s defeat to England.

O’Mahony denies that places Ireland under pressure to earn a bonus point……….

There are two changes to the England team to play Wales at Twickenham.

Former Leinster centre Ben Te’o is replaced by Jonathan Joseph, while Danny Care comes in for the injured scrum half Ben Youngs.

Greig Laidlaw has been recalled to the Scotland team to play France at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Sean Maitland and Peter Horne also return as coach Gregor Townsend makes six changes to the side that lost to Wales in Cardiff.

Fergus McFadden has been named in the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 match against Edinburgh in Scotland.

The Kildare winger will be back in action with his Province less that a week after coming off the bench to help Ireland beat France in Paris.

Quinn Roux and Tiernan O’Halloran has been named in the Connacht team to play the Ospreys in Galway tomorrow.

Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall will form the Ulster centre partnership for their game against the Southern Kings in Belfast.

It will be the Northern Province’s first game since the sacking of Les Kiss.

GOLF

Brett Rumford has a 2 stroke lead at The ISPS Handa Open in Perth.

He is on 8 under after a round of 64.

Ireland’s sole player involved is Gavin Moynihan who is on 1 over after a 73.