LADIES GAA

Kerry are injury free for Round 3 of the Lidl’s ladies National Football League clash with Monaghan.

The Kingdom overcame Mayo last weekend and are in mid table in Division 1 with 3 points from 2 games.

Sunday’s game throws in at 12 noon in Inniskeen and will be curtain raiser to the Men’s clash between the same counties.

SOCCER

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra.

The 36 year old French defender is said to be at the Hammers training ground for a medical to complete a short deal, which will run until the end of the season.

Evra has been without a club since leaving Marseille in November, after kicking a fan before at Europa League match.

He is banned from UEFA competitions for the rest of the season, but can play in domestic games.

Newport County striker Sean Rigg has left the club ahead tonight’s glamour F-A Cup tie with Tottenham.

The 29 year old has turned down the chance to play at Wembley to chase another dream.

He is pursuing a career as a tattoo artist.

The 4th round replay kicks off at 7.45.

The League Two club head to Wembley after Spurs scored a late equaliser to draw 1 all at Rodney Parade two weeks ago.

The League Two side’s manager Michael Flynn hopes his players can handle the occasion…………..

There is one fixture tonight in The Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League, with news on that and a look ahead to some of the weekend fixtures is Padraig Harnett……………….

RUGBY

Former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll hopes Jordan Larmour is included in the Irish team to play Italy in the Six Nations this weekend.

The 20 year old has been in flying form with Leinster, scoring six tries in 14 appearances.

Ireland skills coach Richie Murphy says he is ‘very close’ to a Test debut.

O’Driscoll believes the Italy match is the perfect way to acclimatise to international rugby…………….

OLYMPIC GAMES

Snowboarder Seamus O’Connor will carry the Irish flag at the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony in Korea on Friday.

The 20 year old Californian native will lead the five strong Irish team.

O’Connor also represented Ireland at the Sochi games in 2014.