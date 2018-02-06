SOCCER

Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique are said to be in the running to replace Antonio Conte as the Chelsea manager.

Conte is thought to be on the brink of the sack following last night’s 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road, although he insists he is not worried.

Enrique has been out of a job since leaving Barcelona in June.

Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in September, would be returning to Stamford Bridge for a second stint.

Manchester United will host a memorial service at Old Trafford this afternoon, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

A minute’s silence will be held at 3.04pm, marking the time of the fatal plane crash in 1958 in which 23 passengers including eight United players lost their lives.

A commemoration will also be held at the Liam Whelan Bridge in Cabra, named after the 22 year old Dubliner who was among those who died in the disaster.

His former club Home Farm are holding an evening of remembrance.

RUGBY

The Irish rugby team are continuing their preparations for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage, but the squad report no further injury worries.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony says it is important to build on the dramatic victory over France in Paris http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/omahony-1.mp3

Wales have named an unchanged team for their game against England at Twickenham.

Coach Warren Gatland has kept faith with the same 15 that started their opening win against Scotland.

George North returns from injury to take a place on the bench.

The Southern Kings will be without their head coach in the upcoming Pro 14 games against Ulster and Leinster.

The South African side have confirmed that Deon Davids has not travelled with the touring squad due to medical reasons.

The Kings play Ulster in Belfast on Friday, and Leinster at the R-D-S later this month.