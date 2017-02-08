GAA

Laois will be minus 3 players for Sundays opening round of The National Hurling League with Kerry.

They are also set to be without 4 players who are returning from cruciate ligament injurys and will not feature until later in the league.

The panel on Sunday will contain only 4 players over the age of 22.

Sundays game throws in at The Austin Stack Park at 2pm and it will be Live on Radio Kerry.

BOXING

Former World champion Andy Lee will return to the ring for the first time in over a year on Saint Patrick’s weekend.

The 32 year old Limerick fighter will face KeAndrae Leatherwood in an 8 round middleweight contest at Madison Square Gardens.

Michael Conlan fights in New York the night before with all these bouts building up to the World title bout of Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

RACING

Trainer Noel Meade is hoping that Road To Riches will take his place in Sunday’s Grade 1 Stan James Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

The ten year old had an operation before Christmas and in the circumstances, he ran a satisfactory race in The Lexus Chase.

Meade explained to Dave Keena that he is happy with him in the lead up to Sunday’s race……………