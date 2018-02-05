RUGBY

Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Irish rugby have confirmed the Leinster flanker suffered a serious knee ligament injury during Saturday’s dramatic Six Nations win over France in Paris.

Andrew Conway is set to miss this weekend’s match against Italy, as he continues to rehab an inflamed knee.

The Munster winger returned to his Province for treatment after struggling in training last week.

Dave Kilcoyne has re-joined the international squad after recovering from the knee injury he suffered during Munster’s Champions Cup win over Castres.

Munster flanker Jack O’Donoghue and Leinster wing Barry Daly will also train with Joe Schmidt’s squad this week.

Brian O’Driscoll has described as ‘disgraceful’ the H-I-A controversy which marred Ireland’s dramatic Six Nations win over France.

Tournament officials have launched an investigation after replacement scrum half Antoine Dupont left the field with an obvious lower limb problem, but was registered for head injury assessment.

It allowed the substituted Maxime Machenaud to return to the pitch.

France were accused of abusing the H-I-A system after snatching a late victory over Wales last year.

Former Ireland captain O’Driscoll says it can’t be allowed to happen again http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/driscoll-1.mp3

The Irish Rugby team return to training at Carton House today as the focus switches to the weekend’s game against Italy.

Josh van der Flier is a major doubt Dublin encounter, after suffered knee ligament damage during the victory in Paris.

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could do with three Premier League points tonight.

His champions go to Watford – after reports over the weekend he could be sacked if they lose the match.

Conte’s hinted at being unhappy with the club’s transfer activity this winter.

His side are 19 points off leaders Manchester City http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-11.mp3

For Watford, victory would move them within a point of the top half.

Their manager Javi Gracia says, despite the calibre of their opponents – his players are feeling confident http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/watford-1.mp3

Kick-off is at 8.

BOXING

Great boxing once again at this great tournament, starting off with a couple of exhibitions Michelle & Mary McDonagh were very good for the home club two young Katie Taylors in the making.

11 year old Francie Doherty TBC won well against Dylan Vlyee Trojan.

Mike McCarthy returned to the ring after a while away against Liam Walsh (SL). Mike’s twin brother Patrick Irish Champion stepped into the ring against Patrick O Brien (Kanturk).

Others to take to the ring were Johnathon McCarthy, John O Brien, Mike Murry, Shane Coffey, Mike Burke, Chris Mongans, Tommy Kenny, Ross Long, Darren Griffin.

HORSE RACING

The AGM of Castleisland Horse and Pony race committee was held on Saturday .the following officers were elected;

Chairman Charlie Farrelly

Vice Chairman Ted Kenny

Joint Secretarys Kay Reidy & Martina O Mahoney

Treasurers Ronan Burke & John Ryan

Pro Pat Hartnett

Executive Committee Tom O Sullivan Mags O Sullivan Bill Reidy Willie Reidy Lacey Reidy James Maher John Reidy Rachel O’Mahoney Michael Shane Denis and Mark Reidy

The Races are scheduled to take place on Sunday 3 June this year.

MOTORSPORT

Waterford driver Andrew Purcell and his Cork co-driver Mark Wiley headed a Ford Fiesta 1-2-3 result in the opening round of the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship, the Carrick-on-Suir MC Willie Loughman Memorial event.

They took full advantage of defending Forestry champion Josh Moffett’s woes, when the Monaghan driver’s Fiesta suffered suspension damage on the second stage and dropped from a clear lead after stage one, to last place in the results. Moffett was able to resume later with the damage repaired, but he was completely out of contention thanks to his heavy time penalties.

Barry McKenna and Leon Jordan finished second, 19 seconds down on the winners, with Stephen McCann and Kaine Treanor one and a half minutes farther back in third position. Mickey Conlon’s Escort was the best two wheel drive car, in tenth overall.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Tom Brady says he has no plans to retire.

The New England Patriots quarterback says the Super Bowl defeat to Philadelphia Eagles, won’t alter his intention to play until his mid-40s.

Brady is bidding to become the first man to win six Super Bowls.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he was responsible for the 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis:::::::::::pats 0-10