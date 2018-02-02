SOCCER

New Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may miss tomorrow’s Premier League match against Everton due to illness.

The Gunners 56 million pound acquisition looked set to make his first appearance for the club in front of a home crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international trained on his own yesterday and manager Arsene Wenger says he struggling with a fever

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Seamus Coleman is being assessed ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland captain marked his return from a 10 month injury lay off with a man of the match performance against Leicester on Wednesday.

Allardyce says Coleman is eager to play again, but he says it is important to be cautious

RUGBY

Former Leinster centre Ben Te’o has been recalled to the England team for their opening game against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Te’o, who has been suffering from an ankle injury since October, is preferred to Jonathan Joseph.

RACING

Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown is set to feature some blockbuster clashes with superstars galore scattered throughout Sunday’s four Grade 1s following Friday morning declarations.

Our Duke, Djakadam and Killultagh Vic meet in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup as all ten stood their ground, while potential star Samcro clashes with Champion Bumper runner-up Debuchet and the Willie Mullins-trained quartet of Sharjah, Duc Des Genievres, Whiskey Sour and Real Steel as 11 were declared for the Deloitte Novice Hurdle.

Exciting chasers such as Sutton Place, Monalee, Al Boum Photo and Invitation Only are among 11 remaining in the Flogas Novice Steeplechase. Snow Falcon and Tombstone add further depth.

The Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle was the only race to suffer the loss of a major player as the Willie Mullins-trained Stormy Ireland did not appear in the final field of six, but with Espoir D’Allen, Farclas, Mitchouka and Mr Adjudicator it still has the makings of a cracker.