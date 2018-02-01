RUGBY

Teenage out half Matthieu Jalibert has been named in the French team to play Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 19-year-old will make his test debut just three months after starting his first Top 14 match for Bordeaux.

There is also a first cap for Castres full back Geoffrey Palis, while captain Guilhem Guirado has overcome a stomach bug to take his place in the front row.

Former France coach Philipe Saint Andre says Jalibert is facing a baptism of fire……………

SOCCER

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has hailed Seamus Coleman as outstanding.

The Republic of Ireland captain marked his return from a 10 month injury with a 90 minute performance at Goodison Park last night.

Theo Walcott scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Leicester

Allardyce says Coleman made a big impression…………….

GOLF

Shane Lowry is back in action at the Waste Management Phoenix Open later

He plays in a group with K-J Choi and Brendan Steele that tees off around 7.20 this evening, Irish time.

Ian Poulter and Rickie Fowler are also among a relatively strong field.

Meanwhile Chris Paisley has a 1 stroke lead on 7 under after a 65 on Day 1 of The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Darren Clarke is the sole Irish player in the field.

He is on Level par after a round of 72.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Tony Martin plans to step his Paddy Power Handicap Chase winner Anibale Fly up into Grade 1 company for Sunday’s Unibet Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Martin feels he is entitled to take his chance in Sunday’s big race where he is set to meet a maximum field of 9 rivals….