RUGBY

There are nine new caps in the Ireland Under 20 team for their Six Nations opener against France on Friday.

Leinster out half Harry Byrne, Munster wing James McCarthy and Ulster flanker Matthew Dalton are among those who will be make their debuts in Bordeaux.

Tommy O’Brien will captain the side from the centre, while scrum half Johnny Stewart, who made his first start for Ulster against Leinster at the R-D-S earlier this month, will earn his 11th cap at Under 20 level.

Stuart Hogg is back in the Scotland team for their Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The full back was a late withdrawal from November’s win over Australia and returns as one of six changes to the side.

Hogg is also one of eight Glasgow Warriors players in the starting 15.

LADIES GAA

Brosna has been confirmed as the venue for Kerry’s Lidl’s Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 2 game on Sunday next with Mayo.

There will be a 2pm starting time.

Kerry will welcome back Lorraine Scanlon and Meabh Barry to the sqaud after missing last weekend loss to Cork due to Basketball commitments.

SOCCER

Arsenal have completed the signing of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on the final day of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a long term contract to join for club record fee of just under 64 million euro.

The Gabon international scored 141 goals in 213 games during his time at Borussia Dortmund, including 21 in 24 matches this season.

Dortmund appear to have given the deal the go ahead after agreeing a loan deal with Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi (pron: bat-shoo-aye).

The Blues are now looking to complete the final leg of the transfer triangle, by signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

Riyad Mahrez is hoping to sign for Manchester City before the end of the day.

The Leicester winger has submitted a transfer request.

The Premier League leaders are said to have had a 55 million pound bid turned down, as Foxes want 90 million.

City play West Brom at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Daniel Sturridge could make his debut for the Baggies following a loan move from Liverpool.

It is one of seven Premier League games down for decision this evening.

Manchester United and Tottenham go head to head at Wembley.

Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is expected to make his return for Everton tonight.

They Donegal defender, who has been out since suffering a double leg break, is in the Toffees squad for the visit of Leicester to Goodison Park.

Brighton meet Southampton at to St. Mary’s.

Paul Lambert’s Stoke are at home to Watford and Newcastle take on Burnley.

It’s another busy weekend ahead for teams in The Kerry Schoolboys and Girls league.

With news on fixtures outside of the premier league is Padraig Harnett……….

International Children’s Games

Tralee ICG have announced that it will not be sending a team to represent Tralee at this year’s ICG Games to be held in Jerusalem in late July and early August.

The decision was taken at a recent committee meeting and was strongly influenced by safety concerns for children, coaches and adults who would be travelling with the team.

It is the first time since 2005 that Tralee will not have a team and they say there is a sadness all round associated with what was a very hard decision to make in the interests of the athletes and coaches.

Participation in future years will be examined again in 2019.