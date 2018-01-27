TENNIS

Caroline Wozniacki has become Denmark’s first Grand Slam singles champion – after winning the Australian Open.

She beat Simona Halep 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in a punishing final, and has now overtaken the Romanian as the world number one.

But it’s now three major finals without a victory for Halep – who struggled with dizziness during the match.

HORSE RACING

Peter Casey, one of the most colourful personalities in Irish racing who trained Flemenstar to win three Grade 1s, has passed away at the age of 82.

In 1991 Casey sent out Flinders Passage to win a Listed handicap hurdle at Galway, while Jack The Bus proved a real money-spinner over fences, winning the Troytown at Navan in 2010 and the Foxrock Handicap Chase at Leopardstown in 2012, but it was the fortunes of Flemenstar which propelled the proud Dubliner to the big time.

During his novice season over fences in 2011-12, Flemenstar won five times and two of those were Grade 1s. He landed the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown and the Powers Gold Cup at Fairyhouse while the following season he won the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown.

SOCCER

Daryl Murphy has called time on his international career.

The 34-year-old from Waterford says it was a ‘really tough decision’ but feels ‘the time is right’ after Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill indicated he intends to use younger players in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020.

Murphy scored 3 goals in his 27 caps over a 10-year period.

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he wants to stay at Real Madrid – saying “I love this club”.

The former Manchester United forward is in contract talks with the European champions has been linked with a move to P-S-G at the end of the season.

Ronaldo says he intends to play until the age of 41 and has no intention of becoming a coach in the future.

Finn Harps have completed the signing of striker John O’Flynn.

The Cobh-native was at Limerick F-C last season and has also previously played for Cork City, Barnet and Exeter.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Daniel Cormier will attempt to become just the second fighter in U-F-C history – after Conor McGregor – to hold titles at two weight divisions.

The light-heavweight title holder is set to take on heavyweight Stipe Miocic in a champion versus champion bout in July.

Both men recently defended their crowns at U-F-C 220 and the pair are set to be coaches on the next season of the reality T-V show ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

BASKETBALL

It’s Hula Hoops men’s Basketball Cup finals day at Tallaght.

The senior men’s final pits U-C-D Marian against Black Amber Templeogue in an all Dublin affair at 8.