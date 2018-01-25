TENNIS

Kyle Edmund’s remarkable Australian Open run has come to an end.

The unseeded Englishman has lost his first Grand Slam semi final in straight sets to Marin Cilic.

Cilic will be aiming for a first major title since 2014 when he plays either Roger Federer or Hyeon Chung in the decider.

The World Number One and Two will contest the Women’s Singles final.

Top seed Simona Halep had to dig deep to beat Angelique Kerber in Melbourne this morning.

Caroline Wozniacki had a more comfortable win over Elise Mertens.

It is a chance for both players to win their maiden Grand Slam title.

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane thinks Martin O’Neill should clear the air with the media.

The Irish manager was involved in some thorny interviews at the inaugural UEFA Nations League draw in Switzerland yesterday.

Kilbane is concerned the ongoing issue could have an affect on the team………..

RUGBY

Ballymac native Ciara Griffin says a recent warm up win over Wales was a good way to start the year ahead of the forthcoming Women’s Six Nations.

Speaking at the launch of the tournament, Griffin says she is honoured to lead Ireland out as they open their campaign with an away trip to France on Feburary 3rd…….