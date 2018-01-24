SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he’s desperate to reach the final of the League Cup tonight.

They face Arsenal in the second leg of their semi, having drawn nil-nil in the opener.

The winner will play Manchester City at Wembley.

Conte says it’s a great opportunity to win another trophy………………..

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he’ll be playing a strong team tonight.

Wenger’s expecting a very different type of match from the first leg…………

Kick off is at 8pm

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has ruled Dave Kilcoyne out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France in Paris on the 3rd of February.

The Munster prop injured his knee during Sunday’s Champions Cup victory over Castres at Thomond Park, but could recovery in time for the second game against Italy.

The Ireland head coach was speaking at the tournament launch in London.

He also revealed that Simon Zebo could feature later in the tournament, his intention to accelerate Jordan Larmour into the matchday squad and says that Tadhg Beirne could visit the squad, but is unlikely to be capped before the summer tour to Australia.

Jordan Larmour’s rise up the professional rugby ladder continues at pace.

Leinster are said to have wasted little time in handing the 20 year old a senior contract.

Larmour has scored 6 tries in 14 appearances since making his debut for the Province as an academy player at the start of the season.

Connacht legend John Muldoon will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has played 320 games for the Province and captained the side to the Pro 12 title in 2016.

Muldoon also won three caps for Ireland.

TENNIS

Roger Federer has moved a step closer to a 20th Grand Slam title.

The Australian Open Men’s Singles defending champion has beaten Tomas Berdych in straight sets to book his place in the semi finals in Melbourne.

Federer will now meet Korean sensation Hyeon Chung.

The unseeded 21 year old, who knocked Novak Djokovic out the tournament, beat America’s Tennys Sandgren this morning.

World Number One Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber will meet in the last four of the Women’s Singles, following convincing wins over Karolina Pliskova and Madison Keys.