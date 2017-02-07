HORSE RACING

Jockey Barry Geraghty has a choice of who to ride in Sunday’s Stan James Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

He can pick between Carlingford Lough and Minella Rocco for the Grade 1 contest.

It not an easy decision to make as he explained to Dave Keena http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/geraghty.mp3

Ireland’s show jumping sensation Bertram Allen flew into Ireland from the five star World Cup Show in Bordeaux, where he claimed second place in the Grand Prix, to collect his prize at the prestigious The Irish Field Awards at the K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare.

This is the third consecutive year that Allen, who is Ireland’s top ranked show jumping, lying in 18th place on the prestigious FEI/Longines World Rankings, has won The Irish Field Senior Show Jumper of the Year accolade. Once again, Allen posted a string of top drawer wins across Europe to take the coveted crown.

The full list of winners:

The Irish Field Senior Show Jumper of the Year: Bertram Allen

The Irish Field Dressage Rider of the Year: Judy Reynolds

The Irish Field Senior Event Rider of the Year: Camilla Speirs

The Irish Field Junior Show Jumper of the Year: Michael Pender

The Irish Field Junior Event Rider of the Year: Susie Berry

CRICKET

Kim Garths’s superb all-round display helped Ireland to an emphatic 119 run win over Zimbabwe in their crucial World Cup Qualifier opener in Colombo.

The Pembroke star top scored for the Irish with 63 as they posted a commanding 237 for 6 in their 50 overs.

Ireland are back in action on Wednesday when they face hosts Sri Lanka – who were beaten today by tournament favourites India.