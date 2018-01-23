GAELIC GAMES

GAA Director General Paraic Duffy has released his final annual report before leaving the position.

With more from Croke Park here’s Oisin Langan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/langan-1.mp3

SOCCER

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal are conducting talks with Borussia Dortmund over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are said to have flown a delegation to Germany in an effort to sign the 28-year-old striker.

A deal could involve Olivier Giroud moving in the opposite direction.

The news comes after Arsenal completed their swap with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez and Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Wenger feels he has done well out of the deal http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wenger-10.mp3

Brazilian Kenedy is said to be undergoing a medical at Newcastle.

The Chelsea winger is expected to sign a loan deal to join the St James’ Park club until the end of the season.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open.

A thigh injury has forced the World Number One to withdraw from an epic quarter final against Marin Cilic.

Nadal was leading by 2 sets to 1 when he called for break for treatment.

The match resumed with Cilic taking the 4th set as his opponent hobbled on court.

Nadal lost the first two games of the final set before deciding he could no longer continue.

It means Cilic will play Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.

RUGBY

Tadgh Beirne is one of four Irish players nominated for the European Player of the Year award.

The Scarlets lock joins Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and Tadgh Furlong on the 15 man shortlist.

Leinster’s Scott Fardy and Isa Nacewa are also included.

Beirne has been left out of the Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Coach Joe Schmidt is reluctant to include overseas players.

Irish legend Brian O’Driscol thinks an exception should be made, as Beirne will join Munster at the end of the season http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/driscoll.mp3

HORSE RACING

The Aidan O’Brien trained US Navy Flag has been named as Europe’s top two year old colt.

He became the first horse this century to claim the big Group 1 double of the Middle Park and Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket as part of Ballydoyle’s record breaking season.

Another O’Brien inmate, Saxon Warrior is rated second highest, three pounds lower, while Clemmie, another stable mate, is Champion Filly.