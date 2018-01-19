RUGBY

Captain Peter O’Mahony has been named in the Munster team for Sunday’s crucial Champions Cup match against Castre at Thomond Park.

The skipper was a doubt due to an ankle injury, but retains his place in the back row.

Munster name an unchanged team for the first time this season.

Johnny Sexton has been left out of the Leinster team to play Montpellier in France tomorrow.

Ross Byrne will start at out half, with Joey Carbery providing back up on the bench.

Rob Kearney is named at full back, with Jordan Larmour switching to the wing.

Ulster have made three changes to their team for tomorrow’s game against Wasps in Coventry.

Darren Cave comes into the centre as Louis Ludik moves to the wing in the place of the injured Craig Gilroy.

Bundee Aki has overcome a dead lead to retain his place in the Connacht centre for the Challenge Cup match against Oyonnax in Galway tommorow.

Former Ulster lock Carlo del Fava says there was no issue with his drugs ban during his time in Ireland.

The Italy International, who was born in South African, was caught taking steroids in 2002 and made 26 appearances for Ulster after serving a two year suspension.

Munster have been heavily criticised for signing Gerbrandt Grobler, who failed a drugs test in 2014.

Del Fava says there was no problem with his past

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is just three shots off the lead after his second round at the H-S-B-C Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Ulsterman carded an eagle on the final hole to reach the half way stage on 9 under par

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters remains the man to catch at the top of the leader board.

Paul Dunne is 6 under, Graeme McDowell level par.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has cruised into the last 16 of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Men’s Singles top seed has beaten third round opponent Damir Dzumhur in straight sets 6-1 6-3 6-1 in less than two hours.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is also through, as is Nick Kyrgios who beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets.

SOCCER

Theo Walcott says manager Sam Allardyce and Wayne Rooney were big factors in his move to Everton.

The former Arsenal striker has joined the Toffees in a 20 million pound transfer deal, after 12 year spell with the Gunners.