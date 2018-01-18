GAA

Cork Hurler Patrick Horgan says he doesn’t pay much attention to their recent loss to Kerry in The Munster Hurling League.

The Glen Rovers clubman says his side are preparing for a National league opener at home to Killkenny on Saturday week.

Horgan says the loss was disappointing but he wasn’t at the game……………………

The most decorated side in the competition begin their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign this evening.

38-time champions U-C-C take on Cork I-T this evening, with throw-in at 7.

Meanwhile, Longford and DCU St. Pat’s are slated to play their re-arranged Kehoe Cup round 2 meeting tonight.

They meet in Mullingar with throw-in at 8.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United as likely to happen.

The Gunners boss has confirmed that the Chile forward will join United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Wenger insists the Armenian midfielder’s wage demands will not be an issue.

The Republic of Ireland women’s side will be hoping to start the new year with a positive result.

Colin Bell’s side are in the Azores for the first of two friendlies with Portugal this week.

Kick off is at 7pm, Irish time.

RUGBY

Ireland International Chris Henry has criticised Munster’s recruitment of a player who has served a drugs ban.

It follows the controversy over the signing of South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler.

The Ulster flanker says it is unacceptable that a player could miss out for someone who has taken short cuts.

Keith Wood says Grobler should not play for the Province, but another Munster legend Alan Quinlan has a different view…………..

Meanwhile, Gerbrandt Grobler has been named in the Munster A team for tomorrow’s British and Irish Cup match against the Ospreys in Cork.

It means he won’t make his senior debut in Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Castre at Thomond Park.

TENNIS

Rodger Federer has recorded another victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Men’s Singles defending champion has beaten Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, in 3 sets, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.

Federer is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title this month.

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova are through to the third round, but there have been defeats for Stan Wawrinka and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.