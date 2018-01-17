SOCCER

John Delaney says Martin O’Neill will sign his new F-A-I contract before next week’s Nations League draw.

The Republic of Ireland manager agreed a two year extension in October, but has yet to put pen to paper.

O’Neill turned down to opportunity to return to the Premier League as the Stoke City boss last week.

F-A-I Chief Executive Delaney said he was kept fully abreast of the situation. …………..

Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Norwich in an F-A Cup third round replay at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The Premier League Champions have yet to win a match in 2018, and have failed to score in their last three games.

Kick off is at 7.45.

At the same time, Swansea play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Liberty Stadium and Bournemouth are away to Wigan Athletic.

Theo Walcott appears to be on the verge of joining Everton.

The 28 year old is said to have passed a medical and agreed personal terms ahead of a 20 million pound move from Arsenal.

The planned U15’s League of Ireland trials are off tonight.

The 2nd Trial will be on Monday night January 22nd.

All players to be at Mounthawk Park by 6pm.

A Parents Information Meeting will also take place on the 22nd at 8pm in the KDL.

All parents are invited to attend.

FIGURE SKATING

Conor Stakelum has become the first Irish man to compete at the European Figure Skating Championships.

The 24 year old son of Tipperary All Ireland hurling winner Richie Stakelum took to the ice in Moscow this morning scoring 43.05 in the short programme.

The score was not enough to progress to the next stage.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Noel Meade was at Leopardstown yesterday to gallop some of his star horses as part of the build up to the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival.

One of those horses was Road to Respect, recent winner of the Grade 1 Leopardstown Christmas Chase.

Meade told Dave Keena that Road To Respect’s next assignment is likely to be the Grade 1 Unibet Gold Cup at the same venue on the second day of the racing festival…………..