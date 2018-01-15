SOCCER

Paul Lambert has been named as the new Stoke City manager.

The former Norwich, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has been appointed on a 2 and half year deal.

It follows the news that Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill turned down the job.

Lambert helped Wolves avoid relegation from the Championship last season, but left the club due to a disagreement over signings.

The 48 year old won’t take over at the Potters until tomorrow.

It means Eddie Niedzwiecki remains in temporary charge for tonight’s Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils need a win to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table to 12 points.

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.

Ryan Giggs is expected to be named as the new Wales manager this afternoon.

The Manchester United legend is said to have agreed a 4 year deal to replace Chris Coleman, who left for Sunderland in November.

Giggs, who earned 64 caps for Wales, spent two seasons as Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford, but left when Jose Mourinho was appointed.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal and Caroline Wozniack have recorded easy wins on the opening day of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Men’s singles top seed lost just three games during a straight set 6-1 6-1 6-1 victory over Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic.

Women’s Number 2 seed Wozniacki claimed a 6-2 6-3 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.

Venus Williams, U-S Open champion Slone Stephens and 10th seed CoCo Vandeweghe have all suffered first day defeats.

GAELIC GAMES

The Annual General Meeting of Cumann na mBunscol Coiste na Mumhan was held in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork.

The Committee for 2018 is:

Cathaoirleach: Tomás Ó hAiniféin (Ciarraí)

Leas Cathaoirleach: Dave Collins (Cork)

Runaí: Killian O Reilly (Port Láirge)

Cisteoir: Niamh O Dea (Luimneach)

PRO: John Manly (Tiobraid Árann)

Development Officer: Brother James Dormer (Luimneach)

Primary Game coordinator: Joe Lyons (Luimneach)

The first North Kerry Board Coiste-na-nOg Awards night in association with McElligotts Oil, Asdee was held in Christy’s The Well upstairs meeting room.

The guests of honour were our three victorious Kerry minors from the Board, Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds), Barry Mahony (St. Senans) and Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets). John Ross, vice-chairman, made a presentation to the players on behalf of the NKB to mark their contribution towards the historic 4-in-a-row All-Ireland Minor Championship victories.

Adam Barry and Eddie then proceeded to present the man-of-the-match awards to the 8 winning recipients as follows: U-14 NK lge Div. 1 Ger Brosnan, Moyvane. U-14 NK Lge Div.2 Ciaran Commane, Finuge. U-14 NK C’ship Div.1 Darragh Mulvihill, Moyvane. U-14 NKC’ ship Div. 2 Robert Stack, Beale. U-16 NK Lge Div. 1 Paul Walsh, Knock/Brosna/Duagh. U-16 NK Lge Div.2 Cian McGrath, Ballyduff. U-16 NKC’ship Div.1 Conor Lane,Knock/Brosna/Duagh. U-16 NKC’ship Div. 2 Denis Quille, St. Senans.