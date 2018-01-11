SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland could be looking for a new management team.

Martin O’Neill is said to have held talks with Stoke City about their vacant manager’s post.

Reports claim Roy Keane will also join the Potters to continue his role as O’Neill’s assistant.

Former Irish international Kevin Kilbane feels the criticism following the World Cup play off defeat to Denmark, may have a bearing on O’Neill’s decision to move on.

Former Irish international Kenny Cunningham believes Roy Keane should be the next Republic of Ireland manager.

Cunningham says the F-A-I should convince the Corkman to stay…………

Tottenham are said to have started new contract talks with Dele Alli

The 21 year old midfielder has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports claim informal discussions having already taken place, and Spurs are confident Alli will opt to remain at the club.

Manchester United look to have made a late attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean striker is set to leave Arsenal during this month’s transfer window and is thought to have agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

City are said to have offered the Gunners around 20 million pounds for the 29 year old.

Reports claim United have now entered the race, with a bid in the region of 25 million pounds.

Maria Sharapova has been drawn to play the German Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Australian Open.

The former World Number One is preparing to return to the tournament where she failed a drugs test in 2016.

Defending champion Rodger Federer will begin his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title against former British Number 2 Aljaz Bedene, who now represents Slovenia.

Top seed Rafael Nadal will open his campaign against Victor Estrella Burgos while Novak Djokovic faces Donald Young.