RUGBY

South Africa legend Joost van der Westhuizen has died at the age of 45.

The former scrum half had been battling a form of motor neuron disease for over 5 years.

Van der Westhuizen is seen as one of the greatest scrum-halves to ever play the game, winning 89 caps for South Africa.

He also played a starring role in his country’s successful World Cup campaign in 1995.

GOLF

Shane Lowry remains in 53rd place in the latest golf world rankings after last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The Offaly native ended the tournament in a tie for 16th place on 10 under par.

Graeme McDowell is up 8 places to 87th after his strong showing at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Winner Sergio Garcia has jumped from 15th to 9th after his first victory on the European Tour in over three years.

SOCCER

Anthony Martial has dismissed suggestions he is on the verge of leaving Manchester United.

According to reports the French forward is considering a move to PSG after an apparent falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.

Martial has since responded to these claims on Twitter, simply saying: “Dont listen the papers it’s wrong thanks.”

The 21 year old has found games hard to come by this season, featuring just once in the league so far in 2017.