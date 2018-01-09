SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says there has been no approach for Alexis Sanchez this month.

Manchester City are said to be ready to make a 30 million pound bid for the Chilean striker, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

City came close to buying Sanchez in the summer, but the move fell through on the final day of the transfer window.

RUGBY

Leinster centre Garry Ringrose is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having undergone an operation on the ankle injury he suffered in Saturday’s win over Ulster.

The 22-year-old is expected to be out of action for around six weeks.

He is set to miss the upcoming Champions Cup Pool games against Glasgow and Montpellier, and Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures against France and Italy.

There is better news on Tadhg Furlong.

The Lions Prop failed a Head Injury Assessment during weekend’s match at the R-D-S, but is said to be making good progress through the return to play protocols.

Furlong is also receiving treatment on an elbow injury, but has yet to be ruled out for the weekend’s clash with Glasgow.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A have extended the deadline for applications to become the next Director General.

The Association are searching for a successor to Paraic Duffy who will retire at the end of March.

A business degree was initially considered a vital attribute for candidates, but applications without a such a third level qualification will now be considered.

The deadline for applications has now been put back to Friday the 19th January.

The Connacht Council will reimburse fans who paid to attend Sunday’s postponed match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park.

A frozen pitch forced the game to be called off just after the throw in time.

Fans were angered when offered vouchers for future fixtures, but Connacht chiefs now say patrons can get their money back.