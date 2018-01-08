RUGBY

Mike Ross has been appointed as scrum coach to the Ireland women’s squad.

The former Ireland and Leinster prop will help the team prepare for the Six Nations campaign, which begins against France in Toulouse on Saturday February 3rd.

The squad will train under Ross and the new head coach Adam Griggs this week.

Former Ireland and Leinster prop Emmet Byrne believes Jordan Larmour is ready for international rugby.

The 20 year old academy full back scored two tries in a man of the match performance against Ulster at the weekend.

Veteran Rob Kearney wore the number 15 shirt during the November wins over South Africa and Argentina.

SOCCER

Philippe Coutinho has completed his move from Liverpool to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have confirmed the Brazilian has signed a 5-and-a-half year contract, after completing a medical.

Barcelona have also revealed he is suffering from a thigh injury.

Coutinho will be sidelined for three weeks, meaning he won’t make his debut until next month.

Leeds United forward Samu Saiz has been banned for six matches.

He has been charged with spitting at an opponent during yesterday’s F-A Cup defeat to Newport County.

Dundalk have re-signed midfielder Georgie Poynton.

The 20 year old is returning to Oreil Park having spent last season on loan at Bohemians.

The Lilywhites have also strengthened their squad the signing of Lithuanian international Karolis Chvedukas.